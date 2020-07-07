OSHP: Multiple fatalities from crashes over the Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 22 people died in crashes over the Fourth of July reporting period.

OSHP said impairment was a factor in at least five of the 21 crashes that resulted in deaths.

Troopers were looking for impaired driving along with aggressive driving and other behavior that made the roads dangerous.

425 people were arrested for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges.

Traffic crashes totaled more than 630 this year.

The Fourth of July reporting period spanned from Thursday, July 2 to Sunday, July 5.

How does that compare to last year?

In 2019, there were 16 fatal crashes killing 17 people.

OSHP reminds motorists they can call #677 anytime to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

