COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 22 people died in crashes over the Fourth of July reporting period.
OSHP said impairment was a factor in at least five of the 21 crashes that resulted in deaths.
Troopers were looking for impaired driving along with aggressive driving and other behavior that made the roads dangerous.
425 people were arrested for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges.
Traffic crashes totaled more than 630 this year.
The Fourth of July reporting period spanned from Thursday, July 2 to Sunday, July 5.
How does that compare to last year?
In 2019, there were 16 fatal crashes killing 17 people.
OSHP reminds motorists they can call #677 anytime to report impaired drivers or drug activity.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- University of Kentucky adds Marshall to 2020-2021 men’s basketball schedule
- Newsfeed Now: Woman gives birth on pontoon boat; Arkansas girl becomes hero
- Richmond’s statue of J.E.B. Stuart removed
- OSHP: Multiple fatalities from crashes over the Fourth of July weekend
- Cases of the virus continue to rise in the Mountain State
- FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers to avoid, making it 14 total
- US may ban TikTok and other Chinese social media, Pompeo says
- What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
- Harpers Ferry railroad bridge reopens for visitors to cross Potomac
- After Supreme Court ruling, what’s next for DACA?