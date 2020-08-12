OSU cuts class sizes, will test on-campus students weekly to fight COVID-19

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — In a letter to students and staff, Ohio State University President-elect Kristina M. Johnson issued a number of protocols as the university gears up to return to classes next week.

The protocols outlined in the letter including limiting in-person classes to 50 students and weekly testing of all residential students. Faculty and staff would be able to opt-in on weekly testing as well.

“My top priority as president is to do everything possible to support our Buckeye family so that we can learn, teach and work in a safe and healthy environment,” Johnson wrote in the letter. “As we prepare to return to campus in the fall, I know many of you have questions. As new discoveries about the coronavirus are being made every day, the situation is very fluid. I ask for your patience and flexibility as we continue to monitor this complex and rapidly changing environment. We will be regularly and publicly providing updates as information is available.”

Johnson said the university needs to cut the COVID-19 positivity rate on campus to well below Franklin County’s 5.5% adding if the positivity rate can’t be reduced, the school will go back to virtual learning and close the residence halls.

In addition to class size and testing, Johnson also said the university would be limiting in-person events and gatherings to 10 people or less and recruiting more students and staff to assist in contact tracing.

The changes are in addition to a mask order, requiring the face coverings both inside and outside.

For the full letter from Johnson, including a full explanation of what is expected of both students and staff, click here.

