Outdoor Christmas decoration auction to benefit Jackson Co.

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Residents have a chance to take holiday pictures by one-of-a-kind outdoor Christmas decorations at the Starcher Mansion in Ripley.

The public can even take one home with them during the Jackson County Community Foundation’s Celebration of Decorations event where they’ll be auctioned off on December 6th.

“This is bringing our non-profits together also with our donors and our sponsors here locally that could do a lot of good for these non-profits that are really struggling,” said Jilanna Swann Whitley with Jackson County Community Foundation.

The Starcher Mansion’s lawn in Ripley has been turned into a winter wonderland. Each one of these exhibits will be auctioned off Thursday! All proceeds benefit the Jackson County Community Foundation’s fund holders. More tonight @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/6jlEgn34Pc — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) November 28, 2020

Whitley says each display represents a different community fund; about 25 of them are represented on the lawn.

“Some of those funds are Shop with a Cop that takes our local children and they go shopping with our law enforcement,” she said.

“Some of those are Savannah’s Closet which provides housing and other needs to children that are in foster care”.



Last year the foundation raised $72,000 at this event, but this year with COVID-19, everything was more challenging and the usual indoor function had to be taken outside.

“Everyone stepped up, they had little notice as to what they’ve had in the past and they pulled out some amazing displays,” said Misty Hamon with the foundation.

The hybrid live/virtual auction is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, December 6th at the Starcher Mansion in downtown Ripley.

Residents can also bid online, more information can be found by calling (304) 372-4500.

