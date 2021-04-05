Outdoor dining to resume in Charleston, results in street closures

Countdown to Tax Day
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Outdoor dining is back in downtown Charleston, beginning this Friday.

According to a press release from the City of Charleston, Capitol and Hale Streets will close to allow outdoor dining beginning on Friday and lasting through Labor Day.

These streets will close beginning on Fridays at 3 p.m. and will reopen at 11 p.m. Sundays.

Both streets will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. Quarrier Street and Virginia Street will remain open through there.

One lane on Hale Street from the Boulevard to Virginia Street will be open to access the South Side Bridge.

