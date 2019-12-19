Outdoor shed makes local animal shelter more spacious

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – When you have a bunch of roommates things can get crowded. So volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-state got to work at the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter in Huntington.

Executive director, Courtney Proctor Cross, says they were running out of space and she told Habitat and they volunteered their time to build a shed, while the shelter provided the supplies.

“We’re actually having to store things in the TTA bus that the county gave us,” Cross said.

The shed will be used to store materials and supplies as well as crates and dog food.

Daryl Kinch is a volunteer builder and he said since they didn’t have any houses to currently work on, they would help the shelter.

“Since we don’t have the funds, we’re still trying to raise funds to build our next houses,” Kinch said. “We have time, so, we’re volunteering to do it here.”

They weren’t the only ones. Volunteers from Coalfield Development were also there installing new fencing for an additional play area for the dogs.

A dozen volunteers braved the cold weather for two days to see the projects are finished and they say it’s the spirit of giving that keeps them warm.

“I don’t know,” Kinch said. “It’s just a good feeling. It’s like when we’re building the houses.”

The spirit of giving is everyone’s present today – the volunteers, the shelter, even the animals.

“We’ve been able to become this life-saving shelter because of all the community support,” Cross said.

A little more room in the inn, while the animals wait for their forever home.

Cross says the next project for the shelter is completing a free-roaming cat room for all the healthy cats that visitor and future cat-owners will be able to use to interact with the cats. Cross says that project should be completed by the end of January 2020.