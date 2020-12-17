Over 50 new COVID-19 cases reported today in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Boyd County Emergency Operation Center confirmed 51 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county today, Thursday, Dec. 17.

County health officials have reported 2,673 total positive cases since the pandemic began, with 1,579 residents recovered from the virus.

With no new deaths reported today, the total of COVID-19 cumulative deaths remains at 40.

Boyd County is currently red on Kentucky’s current incidence rate map, meaning the county has a critical rate of COVID-19 spread.