Over 500 West Virginia National Guard soldiers to deploy to Middle East

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – More than 500 West Virginia National Guard soldiers are deploying to the Middle East.

Following their 2 month training in Fort Bliss, soldiers will head to Kuwait where according to the West Virginia National Guard, their goal is to provide stability in the region.

“We just came from the National Training Center going through the toughest training in the world. These guys are ready, they’re prepared, and they’re ready to get the clock started” says soldier Cliff Brackman.

Emotions filled Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as Governor Jim Justice spoke to honor those being deployed. For most soldiers, leaving will be hard for a common reason.

“It’s important for families to help us through this process and to help them too because even though we’re going to be deploying for a year, our families are also deploying in an essence because we are away from home and they’re trying to take care of everything at the house” says soldier James Phillips.

This will be the 3rd deployment for them since September 11, 2011.