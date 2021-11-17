Overnight fire damages Rock City Cake Company in downtown Charleston

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – A local bakery company, that has a pension for making extraordinary cakes with a bit of social commentary, caught fire late Tuesday night.

The fire was contained to the upstairs green room area where many of the ingredients are located. While the fire was contained to that area, the sprinkler system was activated and soaked the entire facility.

Charleston Firefighters responded to the scene within minutes and helped to clear the building.

The Rock City crew was working a late night shift to prepare for the holiday orders coming up and were able to get control of the situation rapidly. Owner Morgan Morrison said, “While it’s extremely frustrating, and the last thing we wanted to deal with right before a major holiday. This could have went a lot worse in many ways, so at the end of the day we are choosing to look at the bright side of things and we are just beyond thankful everyone is safe.”

The bakery store front will be closed for at least a week but they have already secured a commercial kitchen to fulfill Thanksgiving orders and more.

“This is a huge bummer since the next couple of weeks is slammed in the store, however, with the help of our community we have managed to secure a commercial kitchen”, Morrison said.

The Woolworth Building houses Rock City Cake Company. 72 years ago the Woolworth Building was the site of a fire that claimed the lives of 7 Charleston Firefighters on March 29th, 1949.