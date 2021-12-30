Overnight shooting in Charleston, WV leaves one man injured

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – A shooting was called in to Metro 911 just after 1 AM on Charleston’s West Side.

Police found a man with two bullet wounds, one in each arm. EMS on scene told 13 News that the injuries were not life threatening as they were treating him. He was transported for more medical attention.

Police search for evidence at the Truist Bank drive-thru.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue in the parking lot area between Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) and Food Among The Flowers. Police were looking for more evidence on scene.

Charleston Police are searching for a silver 4-door Mitsubishi believed to be connected to the shooting. If you have any details on this shooting, please call 911.