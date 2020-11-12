Pa. and Ohio on each other’s travel advisory lists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Pennsylvania is now on Ohio’s travel advisory list, and Ohio is on Pennsylvania’s.
Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity.
If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel.
This a guidance not a mandate, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Other states on Ohio’s travel advisory list include:
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Wyoming
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Alabama
- Montana
- North Dakota
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Mississippi
