Pancake Breakfast with Santa to raise funds for woman awaiting transplant surgery

WV, (WOWK) – A local community is rallying to raise money for a neighbor in need of a complex organ transplant with a Pancake Breakfast with Santa fundraiser this weekend.

The fundraiser is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 18 at the VFW Post 9097 at 3575 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia, to help cover funds for Natasha Morgan’s transplant surgery.

Natasha Morgan, of St. Albans, is awaiting a multi-visceral, or multiple organ, transplant. Her family says only a handful of hospitals in the United States are able to perform the procedure she needs. Natasha’s surgery is set to take place at Cleveland Clinic.

Because of the complexity of the procedure, Natasha and her husband, Dwight Morgan, will have to stay in Cleveland, for at least three to six months, as part of her post-transplant recovery. Her family says due to her illness, Natasha, a former teacher, has not been able to work for several years and her husband will not be able to work while in Cleveland to support her in her recovery.

Natasha’s loved ones have organized the pancake breakfast to help cover the cost of her surgery, travel and lodging associated with the transplant as well as for any finances back home here in the Mountain State while they are away.

The breakfast will include pancakes with syrup, a choice of bacon or sausage, and milk or juice. Admission to the breakfast is donation-based, and homemade arts and crafts will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will go to help Natasha and Dwight.