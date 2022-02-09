Par Mar Shootout: Day Two

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – Day two of the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State has wrapped up; and Capital took down Cabell Midland 74-69 after 21 lead changes.

George Washington collected their 12th win, after taking down Oak Hill, the Patriots are now 12-4.

Huntington battled hard against Parkersburg South, but these Patriots would win it too; the final 72-64.

You can check out those highlights above!

Earlier in the day, Herbert Hoover took down Midland Trail by 20 points, those highlights directly above.