Paranormal Investigators offer the real experience for people in the Tri-State area

ASHALAND, KY (WOWK) – Halloween is just a few day away, but there is a group of people in Kentucky who said they see and hear ghosts 52 weeks out of the year.

The Greenup County Paranormal Society was founded in 2009 by Steve Gartin and his family, and in that time they have handled more than 1,000 cases in the Tri-State area to help people who felt like they had nowhere else to go.

They also offer their services for free.

“We try to help people who say they hear knocks or voices then we try see what’s going on, and see if we can help them,” said Gartin.

His sister Angie Lowe said, “People come to me and say ‘I feel like I’m going crazy’, and I want them to feel like they are not crazy because this might be there forever home’.



The paranormal investigators said that before they will investigate a case they make clients go through a checklist with about 50 questions to make sure that what the clients are experiencing is in fact paranormal activity.



“Voices, footsteps, shadows, if they felt hot or cold spots, if their TV’s or lights have turned off and on,” said Lowe.

Karen Thompson, who is one of lead investigators and is the mother of Lowe and Gartin, said if there is anything demonic or dangerous they won’t go out to it.



The family said they have no formal training and use science and faith.

All three of them are ordained pastors, and Thompson and Lowe said they are sensitive to spiritual presences.

“I have seen stuff and I have heard them. It’s called a ‘third eye’, and I have seen a little girl that nobody sees standing there,” said Thompson.



Gartin jokes that when people hear he is a “paranormal investigator pastor” he is called a “kook”.



The members said many times in hauntings the spirits mean no harm and are lost souls who don’t know they are dead, and the investigators help the spirits cross over to the other side.



“Then we offer a crossover which means the whole team plus the clients all form a circle and start praying and just let them know its okay to leave. Some of them don’t know it’s okay to cross,.” said Lowe.



The family said they have had some frights here and there, but nothing life threatening.

The Greenup County Paranormal Society has 15 members, and they advise people not to take part in seances or use Ouija boards.

