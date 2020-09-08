Parents and students rally for in person education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Students in nine counties including Kanawha and Putnam counties started the school year remotely due to a high rate of COVID-19 infections. Not everyone is happy about it.

“We have a right to make a choice and that choice has been taken away from us,” said parent Kelsi Moore.

Moore and her son Noah were among several others at the West Virginia State Capitol frustrated about their options for school this fall.

“He doesn’t understand why parents can go to restaurants. They can go shopping. I can go get my nails done. We have that choice but he can’t go and get a proper education with a teacher,” Kelsi Moore said.

Governor Jim Justice addressed the group during his scheduled briefing.

“There’s a few people outside and they were unhappy about the fact that their county whether it was Kanawha or Putnam was not able to go back today,” Justice said Tuesday. “Because the way we outlined and set this whole thing up was, just this, anybody in the orange and red and we didn’t want them to just start right back and potentially compound an issue that was already existing.”

But Moore said there has to be a better way.

“There is no end in sight for this,” Moore said. “So how long do we put him off. Do we wait until the end of the year and he has to repeat a school grade? This is their lives.”