Parents arrested after 10-year-old tests positive for meth

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) — Two Abilene parents were arrested after their 10-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kody Stone and Kathryn Crouch, both 39, were arrested and charged with Endangering a Child Monday in connection to an investigation that began in September 2019.
Court documents state CPS workers contacted police after Stone, Crouch, and the 10-year-old child all tested positive for narcotics.
Stone and Crouch were released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond each.
No further information was released.
Latest Posts:
- State of Minnesota files complaint against police in Floyd’s death
- Kentucky Gov. to give update on protests, ‘Healthy at Work’ status
- Confederate monuments targeted by protests come down
- Veterans Benefits Administration hosting weekly town hall phone meetings
- Kroger Mid-Atlantic announces new job opportunites in tri-state