Parents look for ways to help students adjust to doing school work at home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) With many parents making the tough decision to keep their kids home when the school year starts families are looking for ways to help keep their school day as normal as possible.

“This school year is definitely an unusual one. Whether you are teaching virtually from home or sending them to school,” said parent Jennifer Insco. She has three kids in school.

They made the decision to stay home for the start of the upcoming school year. To make it easier for the kids they did some renovations around the house adding desks, new lighting and school supplies.

“They absolutely love their area they love sitting at their desks they love doing homework,” Insco said.

Their goal is to keep things as normal as possible.

“Our oldest has ADHD and we needed to set up the most controlled structured area in our home to help him get through his studies for school this year,” she said.

Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. David Clayman said many parents are working through the difficulty of helping kids thrive under unusual circumstances.

“Acknowledge for parents that you sometimes don’t know what to say,” he said. “Create structured environments. Let your kids be part of the vote of what would they like to do.”

Clayman said it is ok if parents don’t have all of the answers. He encourages them to reach out to other parents or school leaders if they need help.

“Some kids are going to be more comfortable sitting on the couch with their tablet in the living room,” he said. “Some want to be formal and have a desk where they can sit and do things. Work with your kids and see what works for them.”

He said the internet can be a great place to get ideas for helping children cope during COVID-19. For more tips and information click here.