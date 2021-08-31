Parents outraged over crowded buses in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– McDowell County Schools are receiving backlash after parents posted children in crowded buses on social media.

David Williams, President of the McDowell County Board of Education, said the reason for the crowded buses is not knowing the additional children attending school in person. A concerned parent reached out to Delegate Ed Evans (D-McDowell). Delegate Evans talked to the McDowell Board of Education and administrators met to discuss a solution.

“Last year we had about 500 students learning virtually. Right now we have about 100 students learning virtually, so we have to account to pick up about 400 students,” Williams said.

Williams also mentioned that parents had the option to fill out a form on whether or not their child would be attending in-person or virtually. He understands that some families might not have had access to the form because of internet issues.

Parent Ann Dunkley is furious with the school system because, at one point, she didn’t know where her kids were located.

“My children didn’t get home until 5:00 pm. My youngest was on the bus from 3:15 pm to 5:00 pm. The way they are doing this is ridiculous. They’re exposing our kids more with all these transfers,” Dunkley said.

Masks are required for students while riding school buses in McDowell County.

Williams is hopeful that the bus routes will improve tomorrow. He also noted it might take a few days to get the bus route situation fixed.