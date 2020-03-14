Parents react to Governor Jim Justice closing schools

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice’s decision to close all schools in the state of West Virginia means students will have to continue their education online. But some parents say forcing the kids to stay home will make it difficult for many families.

The decision comes after several cases of Coronavirus were announced in neighboring states.

Parents in Cabell County, West Virginia believe that this change could put a strain on their schedules. A majority of people say that they don’t have the luxury of having other family members to help as they go on to work. Some families can’t afford to take off work, so it can make their day-to-day lives difficult.

Another issue with continuing school work at home is a lack of resources. In order for students to continue their schoolwork, they would have to have access to a computer every day. Unfortunately, some students do not have that option in their home.

I think as a parent my biggest concerns are for the kids that don’t have the availability for technology at their homes to be able to access things. Chandra Inglis-Smith







While most parents believe that this sudden change will be difficult, the majority agree with the governor’s decision.

I know that he has everybody’s best interest. I’m sure. Amy Elkins

Schools in the mountain state will be closed indefinitely until a solution to the Corona Virus pandemic is found.