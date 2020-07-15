Park Place Stadium Cinemas temporarily closes doors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Park Place Stadium Cinemas is temporarily closing its doors again.
The movie theatre made the announcement on its Facebook page. The theatre cited an increase in new COVID-19 cases and a lack of new films being released as the reasons for closing.
The theatre plans to temporarily close at the end of day Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
