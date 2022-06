PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding 56-year-old Terry Joe Goodwin of Parkersburg.

Parkersburg PD says Goodwin has an active warrant for possessing child pornography.

Anyone with information about Goodwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective D.W. Miller at 304-424-8427 or contact their local police station.