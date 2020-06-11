Parks and recreation program casting a spell on kids this summer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The past few months have been challenging for everyone in finding things to do, and with young children, it can be even harder.

However, there are still some magical ways to have with your kids this summer.

For kids that are stuck at home during this pandemic, feeling disappointed is a familiar feeling.

“I don’t like that we don’t get to go places to play,” Charlie Arthur, a six-year-old in attendance, said.

“And its all this stuff we have to do and this coronavirus is not stopping!” Arthur said.

Charlie’s right. Thankfully, however, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District has thought of ways to keep kids like Charlie entertained this summer.

Lauren Carte, Recreation Superintendent with the district, was the mastermind behind this affair.

“Well we wanted to be able to do something this summer and get kids out and I love the magical theme and its something different and I think boys and girls alike are really into it right now, so we thought it would be a good fit for us,” Carte said.

Carte put together a program of events for the next seven weeks for the kids whose summers have been disrupted by the pandemic.

Today’s event is Harry Potter themed.

“So today we are doing DIY wand-making, starting the series off, everyone gets to come and make their own wand, and we’ve actually partnered with the pottery place and they’re here and they’re gonna do wizards with the kids,” Carte said.

Parents say they are grateful for events like these.

“It’s a light in the darkness, like there you go! Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if someone remembers to turn on the light; Lauren has turned on the light for this whole thing with these events!” Kaitlyn Elliott, a parent in attendance, said.

Another mother, Tabetha Blevins, says it’s actually starting to feel like Summer.

“It was exciting and felt like summer was actually here and like we get to start having some fun and doing fun activities,” Blevins said.

So with a little luck—and maybe some magic—Summer is coming back for the kids in Huntington.

This event is unfortunately sold out due to social distancing guidelines. However, check out the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s website to stay updated on upcoming events.

