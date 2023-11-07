CHARLESTON, WV. (WOWK) — A partial settlement was reached in a high-profile class-action lawsuit over alleged poor conditions in West Virginia’s jails and prisons.

13 News has learned that the plaintiffs and the state of West Virginia have reached a settlement.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, the settlement involves a number of state insurance policies but a dollar amount has yet to be specified. That will be discussed at a hearing on Thursday in front of U.S. District Judge Frank Volk in Beckley.

The settlement only involves the alleged state actors, including correctional commissioner William Marshall, former correctional commissioner Betsy Jividen and former homeland security secretary Jeff Sandy, among others.

Other defendants in the lawsuit, which include some medical providers at the jails and prisons, are not a part of the settlement.

The plaintiffs brought the suit in August. The lawsuit specifically mentions problems at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County but is also filed on behalf of all inmates in facilities across the state of West Virginia. The suit claims that poor living conditions, overcrowded facilities, and inadequate staffing have led to health problems.