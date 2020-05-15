Party rental industry hard hit by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Local companies that provide tents, chairs and other items for parties say work has slowed significantly from this time last year.

“It is no where near what we are used to,” said Greg Harkins, at Food Among the Flowers. “It is a huge drop in business. But it will recover.” He said this time of year they’d normally be swamped with business. But right now most of the tables, chairs and tents are in a warehouse.

“We’ve done a lot of COVID testing tents. The homeless shelters that can’t feed inside buildings we’ve had to put tents up for them. There’s been different business but it is not on the scale that it typically is,” Harkins said.

The floral business is helping some. Over at Quantum Party Rentals where they also rent inflatables, times are tough.

“Essentially the event business was the first to close and I feel like we are going to be the last to open,” said Quantum Party Rental owner Aaron Wood. “It has hit us pretty hard. We are pretty much closed down completely with zero revenue.” Wood said this time of year they’d usually have 50 to 75 events a week. Now there are none. It is putting small businesses like his in a difficult spot.

“It has been tough on my family, on my wife and kids,” he said. “We just try to keep putting one foot in front of the other day after day thinking that it is going to get a little better the next day.”

Quantum Party Rentals is now offering inflatable rentals for families to put in their backyard at a discounted rate to help generate revenue.