Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season

Patient killed after fatally shooting retired cop at Indiana hospital

News

by: Courtney Gousman and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MUNSTER, IN (WGN) — A retired police officer was shot and killed while working security at a hospital in Indiana.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, when two retired officers, who were working security, responded to reports of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse.

A struggle ensued between the patient and one of the officers. The patient grabbed a gun from the officer’s belt and shot and killed the officer, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

The other officer returned fire, killing the patient.

After 7 a.m., a police procession was seen escorting the retired officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS