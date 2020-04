Cars waiting for food at the opening of a new Cook Out restaurant at 131 Goff Mountain Road. [Haley Kosik/WOWK]

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) Balloons are in the air as ehicles are backed up to an exit ramp for burgers, fire quesadillas and shakes.

Cook Out has opened a new location at 131, Goff Mountain Road. The new restaurant was previously a Bojangles.

WOWK13 reporter Haley Kosik will have a story at 11 p.m. She is glad she left her wallet in her car.