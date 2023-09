KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man was killed in Cross Lanes on Sunday morning after being hit by a car, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Goff Mountain Rd.

According to dispatchers and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other first responders were called to the scene after a man walked out into the roadway and was fatally hit by a car.

The identity of the victim has not been released.