People look for the good things during winter weather

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) People in smaller communities in our area have been dealing with the wintry mess all day. But they’ve been pitching in and helping one another. In the midst of the cold, slushy and icy mess some people found a way to look on the bright side.

The crew from Advanced Tree and Lawn Care had been out for hours salting and plowing parking lots.

“We are as essential as it comes,” explained employee Vince Toscano. “If it wasn’t for us people wouldn’t be out getting groceries and going to the bank and everything like that.”

On long stressful days Toscano says you have to stay positive and share that positivity with others.

“The key is to have a good attitude. Be nice to people when you go get your snacks. They appreciate it because they are out too and they are dealing with a lot of stuff. The key is to have a good personality,” he said.

Kathy and Bill Kelly were able to take the day off because of the treacherous conditions.

“We are just out enjoying this beautiful weather,” Kathy said. “We got to call off work and enjoying it a little bit.”

They loaded up their dog and came off their hill to check on the neighborhood.

“We were just looking around see what all damage had been done,” she said.