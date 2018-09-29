Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE 9/29/18:

23-year-old Nicholas Casto, who resided in Charleston was killed after he collided with a pickup truck on his motorcycle.

The collision took place on the corner of Patrick Street and Kanawha Blvd. West at approximately 7:30 p.m. last night.

Casto was transported to CAMC General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

ORIGINAL 9/28/18:

One person has been killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Charleston this evening, according to dispatchers.

It happened just before 8 P.M.

Dispatchers say a motorcyclist collided with a truck on the southbound lanes near Patrick Street bridge.

One death is confirmed and no other injuries are being reported at this time.

All southbound lanes are closed there at this time.

