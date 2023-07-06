PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A person is dead after a head-on crash.

West Virginia State Police responded to the head-on collision and said one person was trapped in a vehicle. It happened in the Red House area of Putnam County around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

State Police say the suspect, Lisa Henry, who was 62 years old, crossed the centerline hitting the victim, who received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Henry was also taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say Henry was believed to have been driving under the influence.

This investigation is still ongoing.