MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A person died Tuesday after being thrown from their car in Mason County.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller tells 13 New that the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to speed, on Route 2 in Gallipolis Ferry.

The incident happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

The driver left the road hit a parked car and a house. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff Miller no names are being released at this time.