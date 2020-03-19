Pet adoptions strongly encouraged during COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has closed its doors in the wake of COVID-19, but will not put a halt to adopting and fostering animals.

As of Thursday, it’s a packed house with 115 dogs and 15 cats. To help increase adoption, the shelter will be offering large discounts and supplies needed for the animals. Large dog adoption fees will be just $19.

In addition to adoption, foster homes are needed for 70 large breed dogs for a period of four to six weeks.

Holly Goheen, KCHA director of development, explained how they’ve seen a positive outreach from the community during this challenging time.

“Really our biggest need is to help animals find homes whether it’s permanent or temporary. If anyone could foster or adopt, right now is a great time. Of course donations help us 365 days a year so we need those as well.” said Goheen.

KCHA kindly requests that if you find a stray pet to hold onto it until COVID-19 has passed. Appointments are also required if you plan on visiting the shelter during this time.

To view adoptable pets, click here or email info@adoptcharleston.com.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories