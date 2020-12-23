Pet food giveaway honors fallen officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been nearly one month since Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Now, as weeks go by, the community is left picking up the pieces – but doing so in a way to honor Johnson’s legacy.

“It is felt throughout the entire department. I hear it every day when I stop in and speak to patrol officers in different divisions. It’s just awesome that the community stands behind us and supports what we do,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt.

Johnson was a humane officer before her time at the Charleston Police Department and had a special love for animals. So, over the weekend, a generous $5,000 donation from small, local business Best Electric, LLC in Charleston funded all adoptions made at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Friday thru Sunday.

Following the adoption event, another $15,000 donation was made by Greater Good Charities and Chewy to hold a pet food giveaway to honor Johnson’s wishes in helping as many animals as possible.

“I think it’s important to know that Cassie’s love for animals is reflective of what you get in a pet. You get that unconditional love and loyalty. Cassie possessed both of those,” Hunt said.

Although unit number 146 is retired, Johnson’s legacy continues to make a difference in the Charleston community. Hunt said the support doesn’t go unnoticed.

“All the support and love that we’re seeing helps us pick back up and carry on. I believe it’s definitely made relationships and bonds stronger. Whenever everybody appreciates each other a little more it makes for a much better, tight-knit family. That’s how I see the city of Charleston and I’m very excited to see that.”

The pet food giveaway will take place Wednesday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the U-Haul parking lot at Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston.