Photos: Protests continue to rock America

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Inspection of the Donald Legg Memorial Bridge could cause some overnight traffic delays in Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has planned an inspection of the bridge, commonly referred to as the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge, on I-64 from Sunday night, June 14, through Friday, June 26. The WV DOH says it plans to perform the inspection during nighttime hours to lessen the impact to traffic.