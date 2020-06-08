PARIS (AP) — Work has restarted in Paris’ fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday morning, workers began to dismantle scaffolding that had been in place before the April 2019 fire for previous restoration efforts on the old structure.
This current phase of work has been deemed highly dangerous because the scaffolding weighs over 200 tons and is thought to have melted together in areas because of the heat of the blaze.
Technicians will access the interior of the cathedral by rope to dismantle the 40,000 tubes one by one. This phase is expected to last three months.
President Emmanuel Macron announced a timeline of five years for the conservation work, a figure widely deemed unrealistic.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Charleston Councilwoman discusses deeper problems on the West Side
- Ashland, KY commissioner resigns after son’s controversial Facebook post
- Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
- Ruby Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses and staff participate in White Coats for Black Lives
- USDA research improving butterfly habitats
- Photos: Work resumes on fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral
- Kanawha County election leaders deal with location changes and poll worker shortage
- Republican candidates for WV Governor & COVID-19 impact on minorities
- Kentucky’s latest wave of reopenings include public libraries
- Justice announces reopening of non-contact youth sports throughout the state