Pizza Hut giving away free pizzas to 2020 graduates

(KLFY) — Pizza Hut is partnering with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to seniors graduating in 2020.
To claim a pizza, grads should visit Pizza Hut’s site and sign in or create a Pizza Hut rewards account.
Students will get a digital coupon for a free medium, one-topping pizza while supplies last. Delivery fees and taxes are not included.
Due to high demand, the Pizza Hut Graduation Free Pizza Offer was paused but was set to resume at 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
The offer to download the coupons ends Thursday, and it can be redeemed through June 4, 2020.
