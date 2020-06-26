Pizza place in Huntington closes doors permanently

1  of  2
by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) Husson’s Pizza in Huntington announced its closing its doors for good.

The pizza chain announced in a Facebook post Friday, June 26, 2020, its closure. Husson’s Pizza gave no reason for the closure.

