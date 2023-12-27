CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You don’t have to leave West Virginia to get a completely unique experience.

Earlier this year, Nexstar’s West Virginia stations released a list of places that are in West Virginia, but don’t feel like it. Here are a few more places you can go to feel like you’re in a completely different place without even leaving the state.

Ice Mountain

Flora of Ice Mountain Preserve (Courtesy: Kent Mason)

Located in Hampshire County, Ice Mountain is an anomaly that stays cool all year round, even in the middle of summer. Ice forms in the talus at the bottom of the mountain, and then cold air comes out of vents when the weather heats up, allowing plants that normally grow up near the Arctic Circle to survive there. The National Natural Landmark is open to guided tours by appointment.

Huntington Arch

The Veterans Memorial Arch in Huntington’s Memorial Park will give you the feel of being in Europe. The arch is a smaller replica of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. The Veterans Memorial Arch was built in the 1920s as a memorial for Cabell County residents who died while fighting in World War I. According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, many West Virginia soldiers who fought in WWI are buried in France, which might account for the French-inspired memorial.

The original Arc de Triomphe was built in the early 1800s to honor those who fought in the French Revolution and the Napoleonic Wars. It also marked the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from the First World War, according to Paris’ tourism website.

On Oct. 2, 2023, the newest Gold Star Families Monument was unveiled near the Memorial Arch on what would have been the 100th birthday of WWII Medal of Honor Recipient, the late Woody Williams. The installation of the Gold Star Families Monument in that location was one of his final wishes before his passing in June 2022.

North Wheeling Historic District

Wheeling was West Virginia’s original state capital and is one of the oldest cities in the state, founded in 1769. The architecture in the city really does take you back in time. The North Wheeling Historic District along Chapline Street has among the highest concentration of Victorian revival-style buildings in the country. There are also Greek Revival and Italianate architectural styles among the 134 structures in the 2.5-block area known as “Old Town.” The neighborhood is registered on the National Register of Historic Places.

Blennerhassett Island

The Blennerhassett Mansion on Blennerhassett Island. Credit: West Virginia Department of Tourism.

Located in the Ohio River, Blennerhassett Island is in Parkersburg, West Virginia. It was the home of Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett in the 1800s. The island is now a West Virginia State Park that is only accessible by boat. Being on an island in landlocked West Virginia already feels like another world, but it also feels like a step back in time. A replica of the Palladian mansion built by Harman Blennerhassett is open for tours from people dressed in period-appropriate attire, and horse-drawn carriage rides are available because there are no cars on the island.

For those who are interested in the paranormal, a few “Mansion by Candlelight” tours are available every October where you might see one of the ghosts that people have reported seeing on the island.

Green Bank

(Courtesy: Green Bank Observatory)

Imagine you have been driving on two-lane roads in West Virginia’s remote mountains and you come across a 2.34-acre white disk almost 500 feet above the ground—the Green Bank Telescope. The Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County is so uniquely West Virginian that it feels like a whole other world. The Green Bank Telescope is a trailblazer of radio astronomy that has been operating for more than 60 years, making discoveries in everything from aliens to black holes. Another anomaly is that the entire town is the National Radio Quiet Zone, meaning that there is no cellphone service and no Wi-Fi—it truly does feel like a trip back in time.

Mystery Hole

Self-declared “the best kept secret in WEST VIRGINIA or maybe in the whole U.S.A.,” Mystery Hole is a tourist attraction in Ansted that claims to defy the laws of gravity. The “hole” is a particular spot that some claim doesn’t obey the laws of gravity; “your sense of balance is entirely upset,” the Mystery Hole website says. Some say that balls roll uphill and a person can sit in a chair balanced on a strip of wood on a wall, but many of the “wonders” are very secret and can only be discovered if you visit in person. Mystery Hole is usually only on weekends during the summer season.