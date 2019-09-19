Plato’s Closet opens in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Plato’s Closet is coming to the Kanawha Valley. The giant recycling retail chain will open its doors today at Riverwalk Mall at 10 am.

Savvy shoppers will now be able to bring in their gently-used clothing and trade it for cash. The consignment store also sells name brand clothing for much cheaper.

This is the fourth location to be added in the Mountain State and the second location customers can shop at along I-64.

This location and the Barboursville one are both owned and operated by a young local couple, Eric and Megan Watson, who are excited to provide the region with trendy clothes.

A ribbon cutting will be held followed by a celebration. Consignment appointments are not necessary and you receive cash for your cloth g right on the spot.

For a list of items Plato’s Closet is accepting, head over to their website.