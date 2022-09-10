WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – The senior back was rumbling all night over the Chapmanville defense. Caden Beam scored a pair of touchdowns early on against the Tigers, helping lead his Generals to a 47-14 win.
Winfield will host Logan Sept. 24.
by: Zach Gilleland
