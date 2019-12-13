Poca business comes back better than ever after devastating fire

Poca, W.Va. (WOWK) The Central Van Lines moving, storage, transportation, and logistics facility, formerly Central Van and Storage, has been a thriving business in Poca since 1996. It is also the company’s headquarters, and its second busiest location, serving Putnam, Cabell and Kanawha County, but last year a fire broke out on the roof of the facility, sending chills through owner Gene Papa, and the customer’s he serves.



“We pretty much had 85 customer that lost everything in the warehouse, very few things came through unscathed,” said Papa.



The owner said a fire broke out when they were having a roof installed, and it pretty much decimated the entire building causing more than $7 million in damage. He also said the fire couldn’t of happened during a worst time.



“One of the busiest times of the year. The fire happened on July 12th. The busiest month of the year,” said Papa.



The fire of 2018 destroyed the Central Van Lines building, and rather than move to another location the owner decided to build upon the ashes of the old one.



“Sentimental feeling yes. This building is probably more of home to me than a home is to other people or to me,” said Papa.



He also said there was concern raised by employees, some of whom are local, that the facility would close down and possibly relocate.



“There was a big concern that we were going to close up and be done with something as devastating as this. Sometimes it’s not easy to come back from,” said Papa.



However, Duke Jordan, who is a Charleston resident and has been doing business with the company for about ten years, said he knew they would come back strong.



“I knew – -they are part of our family here in Kanawha and Putnam County, and I knew they were going to be here for the long haul,” said Jordan.



On Thursday night the company showed off its new 22,000 square foot state of the art facility to the area, and Papa said he is proud that they have been able to come back better than ever.

“All the lights are motion sensored. We have a radiant heat system, an air ventilation system, a 30 camera security system that is just phenomenal,” said Papa.



Jordan added ,“It’s just a wow. Anyone who walks in here would just say “Wow this is here in West Virginia’. Nobody would expect this to be here in west virginia”.

The owner also said the facility employees 35 people, and has 450 storage containers, and 15 trucks: some are 15 foot vans and others are 53 foot tractor trailers.

Papa said the thing he is most proud of is that his employees didn’t miss a day of work during the 13 month rebuild, and they were able to stay in business by renting out offices, a temporary warehouse, and none of their trucks were damaged.



“We didn’t miss one day of work. . . W showed up the next day and every truck rolled out of the lot. Every job got completed,” said Papa. .



Their resiliency also showed the community they were committed to staying right where it all began more than 20 years ago.

Central Lines does about 3,000 household moves a year through its five locations: Poca, Clarksburg, Morgantown, Beckley, and Pittsburgh, PA.

