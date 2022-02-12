SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The top-ranked team in Class AA Poca continues to stay hot on the court, cruising to their 16th straight win, defeating Sissonville 76-28 Saturday night.

One night after edging Charleston Catholic 37-34 Friday, offense wasn’t an issue this time around. The Dots raced out to a 30-5 lead after the first quarter.

Poca will next face Hurricane at home Tuesday night. A Putnam County showdown awaits Friday in Winfield as the Dots take on the Generals.

Sissonville will next take on Nicholas County Tuesday.