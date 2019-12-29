Police are investigating gun shots fired in Huntington neighborhood

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Huntington Police are investigating after reports of shots fired.

It happened just after 9:30 pm Saturday evening on the 2000 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

Neighbors in the area told 13 News they heard four gun shots that sounded like fireworks going off, and the sound of two people arguing in the street.

Huntington’s Interim Chief of Police Ray Cornwell tells 13 News, it appears to be a dispute between neighbors, possibly over a dog.

Cabell County EMS is on the scene, but no one was injured and two suspects have been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.