South Charleston, WV (WOWK) – A police pursuit began in South Charleston before 12:30am Thursday morning that crossed 3 counties.

A man fled Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Charleston with a 1 year old baby.

Police tried to stop the vehicle with a male suspect inside, reports indicate that he tried to run over an officer. No details have been given on that aspect or whether the officer was injured.

South Charleston Police were able to initiate the chase with other agencies joining in. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit and as they crossed into Putnam County, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office joined in to try and apprehend the suspect. They were able to pull the car over just inside the Cabell County line.

A 1 year old was in the vehicle throughout the pursuit and when it ended in Culloden, the baby was taken by officers unharmed.

The male suspect has been arrested after the pursuit ended without a crash.

13 News is working to get more details on this story.