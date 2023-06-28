VIDEO: Previous Coverage

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman told Nexstar’s WOWK Wednesday that Tuesday’s double fatal shooting was drug-related and there is no threat to the public.

Workman said Tuesday, “We are still obtaining videos and evidence and trying to put it all together. We’ve been going since it happened last night. We won’t give up until we get it done.”

The shooting took place around midnight Tuesday morning along 2nd Avenue in Montgomery, according to Metro 911 officials.

Detectives on the scene said two people died in the shooting.

One person is in custody, according to Workman, but they have not been arrested or charged with a crime.

The identities of the victims or any suspects have not been released.