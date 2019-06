BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a high school student at P.S. 197 (Math, Science & Technology Preparatory School) was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after ingesting a marijuana gummy.

According to police, she ate the gummy while at school, with is on East Delevan Avenue.

The girl’s age is not yet known, and it’s not clear what condition she is in.

News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.