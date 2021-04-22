Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Police investigate Charleston shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of Stuart Street.

Little details are being released right now, but authorities are searching for a newer model four-door pickup truck.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive new information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS