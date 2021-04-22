Police investigate Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Thursday evening.
The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of Stuart Street.
Little details are being released right now, but authorities are searching for a newer model four-door pickup truck.
We have a crew at the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive new information.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.