CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating shots fired in North Charleston near a sports bar and the U haul location Saturday afternoon.

A silver Scion was found by police at “The Bucket” that had bullet holes and broken glass.

Police also believe a maroon Dodge van is involved.

At this time, police have not identified the victim(s) and have no leads as to who the suspect(s) is. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.