Police investigate shots fired, suspect remains unknown

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating after a report of shots fired this afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department says two shots were reportedly fired in the 4900 block of Washington Avenue SE in Kanawha City this afternoon, Tuesday, July 20.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no one was hit by the bullets. Police say they do not have any information yet on a suspect.