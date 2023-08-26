LUCASVILLE, OH (WOWK) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday morning on State Route 823 just south of US 23, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was identified as 57-year-old Todd White from London, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, he was negotiating a left curve when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

White was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center where he died.

At the time of the accident, White was wearing a helmet and riding in a group of motorcycles, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No other motorcycles were involved in the accident, and speed is not a factor in the cause of the crash.