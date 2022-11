KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK)–Three people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-79 on Thanksgiving morning.

Officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the SUV was occupied with two adults and three children when it left the roadway and went into a ditch.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at mile marker 11, near Elkview.

We’ll continue to post updates as we learn more information.